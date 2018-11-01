Myriad Market Cap Tops $4.72 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $8,815.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,616,397,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.