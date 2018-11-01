Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $105.61 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 10.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $105,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $270.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.