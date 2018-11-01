Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $179,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,072,000 after acquiring an additional 652,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $178.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

