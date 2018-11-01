MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $23.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 102,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,819 shares of company stock valued at $20,406,438. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

