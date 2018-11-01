MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

