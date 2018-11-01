MSG Networks (MSGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGN stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

