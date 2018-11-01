MSG Networks (MSGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MSGN stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
