MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $821-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.60 million.MSC Industrial Direct also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,694. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.