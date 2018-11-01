Mplx (MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,876. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Mplx has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 319.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Mplx

MPLX LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership company. It is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

