Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 670,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,358. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

