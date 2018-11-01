Morpheus Network (MRPH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,770.00

Morpheus Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Morpheus Network has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Network has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,770.00 worth of Morpheus Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.83 or 0.09972767 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Morpheus Network Token Profile

Morpheus Network’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Morpheus Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Morpheus Network Token Trading

Morpheus Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.