Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 25,374 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 764.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.77.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.