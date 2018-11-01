Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 99,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,370. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

