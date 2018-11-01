Monro Inc (MNRO) Insider Samuel Senuk Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $132,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Monro Inc has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Monro by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Monro by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.