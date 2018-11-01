Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Director Acquires $29,605,000.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.42 per share, with a total value of $29,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,893.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Filip Balcaen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.00 per share, with a total value of $1,810,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.80 per share, with a total value of $4,620,000.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.45 per share, with a total value of $4,586,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.90. 85,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

