Model N (MODN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 93,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,308. The company has a market capitalization of $480.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Model N has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Model N by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,398,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Model N by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 494,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Model N by 976.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 882,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 800,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

