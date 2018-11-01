MOAC (MOAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,887.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. MOAC has a market cap of $64.31 million and $71,887.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00016275 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00150045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00243232 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $624.16 or 0.09867361 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

