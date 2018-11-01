MIRQ (MRQ) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, MIRQ has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. MIRQ has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIRQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002853 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001244 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 157.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About MIRQ

MIRQ (CRYPTO:MRQ) is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. The official website for MIRQ is mirq.io . MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

