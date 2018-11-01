Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cann

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cann in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cann’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Mirati’s filing of this IND for MRTX849 is in line with our expectation for timing. This filing, along with recent encouraging data from the first preclinical results for this KRAS G12C inhibitor, supports our outlook. G12C positive mutations mutations occur in many patients with NSCLC and CRC tumors, and in other solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Mirati’s KRAS program could be a contributor to revenues in 2023, with 1.7% market penetration in both KRAS-G12C mutant non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer resulting in $650.7 million in 2023 sales, or 39.6% of Mirati’s estimated 2023 sales.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MRTX stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,872 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 139.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

