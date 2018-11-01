MINDBODY (MB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MB. William Blair initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MINDBODY has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13 and a beta of -0.20.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam L. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,448. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 117.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

