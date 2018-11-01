Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

