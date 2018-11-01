MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million.

MidSouth Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,778. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidSouth Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.