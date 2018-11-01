Middleby Corp (MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 152.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,678,000 after buying an additional 3,020,865 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,415,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after buying an additional 604,451 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 98.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 799,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after buying an additional 397,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

