Metro Bank (MBNKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

MBNKF opened at $28.11 on Monday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

