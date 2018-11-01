Metro Bank (MBNKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

MBNKF opened at $28.11 on Monday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

