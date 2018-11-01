Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metlife were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,155 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 39.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Metlife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Metlife by 200.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 920,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $21,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

