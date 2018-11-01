Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Invests $1.41 Million in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hancock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hancock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBHC stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Holding has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

