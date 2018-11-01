Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,792. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $133,007.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $684,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,097,600 and sold 4,400 shares worth $864,060. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

