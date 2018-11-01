Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.57. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.74 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

MESA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 277,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 140,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,406.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,463.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 969,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 4.19% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.