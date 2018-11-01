Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $5.23 Million in Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 18.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,384,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,724,000 after buying an additional 524,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Accenture by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after buying an additional 466,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,891. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.