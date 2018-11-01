Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.79 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,345 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $110,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

