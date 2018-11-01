Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.14% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 357,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 65,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 342,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Nick Carter bought 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

