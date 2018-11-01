Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 116,095 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,095 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 513,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

