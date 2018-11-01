Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,565 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.07% of Meritage Homes worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

