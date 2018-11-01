Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

EBSB stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $869.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

