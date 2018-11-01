Mercury Systems (MRCY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.6-156.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.70 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.79 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 466,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.63. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $458,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $189,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,742 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

