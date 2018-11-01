Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.99 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $401,841.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00243683 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.59 or 0.09684452 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,900,771 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

