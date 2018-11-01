Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lowered by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $20,168,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,800 shares in the company, valued at $70,037,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,269 shares of company stock worth $49,219,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

