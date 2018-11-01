Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.92.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,247,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $20,168,789.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 971,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,037,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 696,269 shares of company stock worth $49,219,634. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

