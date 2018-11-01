Mercadolibre Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.08.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 2.03. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $417.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 954,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 368,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 380,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

