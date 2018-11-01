Meet Group Inc (MEET) Receives $5.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 87,415 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $412,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,419,548 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meet Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Meet Group by 316.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. 5,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,028. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.25 million. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

