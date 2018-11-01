MEDNAX (MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MEDNAX updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Shares of MD stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 2,564,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research firms have commented on MD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

