MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0037 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $827,071.00 and $7,748.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 220,652,673 coins and its circulating supply is 220,652,236 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

