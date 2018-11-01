MediaValet (MVP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 212000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter.

About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

