McEwen Mining (MUX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.96. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 100863 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.40 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -1.20.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

