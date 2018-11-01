Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $179,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $931,884,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.93.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

