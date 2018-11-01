Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Lifted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

