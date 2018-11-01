McDermott International (MDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 2.05%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

MDR opened at $7.73 on Thursday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

