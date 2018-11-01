Mathes Company Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,621,005.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 578,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.