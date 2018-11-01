MasTec (MTZ) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-3.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.05-1.05 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 1,819,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,790. MasTec has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

