Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $87,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSS opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.57. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

