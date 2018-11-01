Mason Resources (MNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.40

Shares of Mason Resources Corp (TSE:MNR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 5622557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

About Mason Resources (TSE:MNR)

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.